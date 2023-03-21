iHeartRadio
Niagara Leadership Summit for Women returns on April 1


RE

On April 1st women across the region will gather for 9th Annual Niagara Leadership Summit for Women.

This years theme is Reunite, Recharge & Recreate the Idea of Leadership. 

The summit at Brock University will feature a number of workshops and a keynote speech from Julie Christiansen - an award-winning international public speaker, author, and psychotherapist.

Information on tickets can be found HERE.

