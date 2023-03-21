Niagara Leadership Summit for Women returns on April 1
On April 1st women across the region will gather for 9th Annual Niagara Leadership Summit for Women.
This years theme is Reunite, Recharge & Recreate the Idea of Leadership.
The summit at Brock University will feature a number of workshops and a keynote speech from Julie Christiansen - an award-winning international public speaker, author, and psychotherapist.
Information on tickets can be found HERE.
CKTB AM Roundtable - March 22nd, 2023
Steph Vivier is joined by:
Ted Mouradian - Author/Speaker, President of the 2% Factor
Cara Krezek - Director, Co-op, Career & Experiential Education at Brock
