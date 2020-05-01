Niagara Light of Hope to light up skylines starting this weekend
The 2021 Canada Games Host Society and Production Service Industries Niagara, the official audio-visual and show supplier for the Games, are teaming up to light up the sky with hope.
Over a two week period this month a beam of light will cross the skyline of each of Niagara's municipalities for one hour as part of a campaign called 'Niagara Light of Hope.'
Board Chair of the 2021 Canada Summer Games Host Society Doug Hamilton says they hope this initiative will provide some inspiration and foster a sense of unity.
The light also serves as a tribute to frontline workers.
The lights will be available in different municipalities from 9 - 10 p.m. starting this Sunday.
Sunday, May 3rd - Niagara Region
Monday, May 4th - Niagara Falls
Tuesday, May 5th - Port Colborne
Wednesday, May 6th - St. Catharines
Thursday, May 7th - Thorold
Friday, May 8th - Welland
Saturday, May 9th - Fort Erie
Sunday, May 10th - Grimsby
Monday, May 11th - Lincoln
Tuesday, May 12 - Niagara-On-The-Lake
Wednesday, May 13th - Pelham
Thursday, May 14th - Wainfleet
Friday, May 15 - West Lincoln
-
COVID19 | Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster UniversityCD Howe says we are in a recession...are we?
-
-
COVID19 | Christine Clark Lafleur, Executive Director of Port CaresPort Cares reaches their fundraising goal