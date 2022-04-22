Niagara looking at other options to replace nightly fireworks to appease unhappy locals

While many celebrated the fact that Niagara Falls is bringing back its nightly fireworks series next month, some locals aren't happy at all.

Fireworks can upset people who are sensitive to loud sounds, cause stress in animals, and wake up residents as they try to fall asleep at 10 p.m.

One Niagara Falls resident says it is awful dealing with the fireworks because police don't monitor the Niagara Parkway to ensure drivers aren't stopping in the middle of the street to watch the show.

She says she is unable to breath because the amount of smoke in the air, saying Niagara is supposed to be 'green', and shouldn't allow something like this to happen every day in the region.

President of Niagara Falls Tourism Janice Thomson tells CKTB's Tom McConnell she knows some local residents are unhappy and they are looking at long-term solutions including a drone light show and a laser light show.

She says it's a very sensitive area however, given that the display is set off at the border with the U.S.

"We are exploring that very carefully."

Nightly fireworks start Friday, May 20th for the Victoria Day long weekend and continue every night at 10:00pm until October.