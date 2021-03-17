Niagara looking for residents to join committee which aims to make region more diverse and welcoming
The Niagara Region is looking for interested community members to join its newly approved Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee.
The committee's goal is to help Regional Council keep its commitment to making Niagara a more diverse and welcoming community.
Members will work with Regional and municipal staff and the Niagara community to provide Regional Council with recommendations to address bias, racism, and discrimination, and promote understanding and inclusion.
The committee will include 10 members of the public and one Regional Councillor.
The Region is particularly seeking residents from across Niagara who represent the growing linguistic, racial, cultural, sexual and spiritual diversity of our community.
Interested residents can apply online until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021.
-
Legal Stories of the - Mar 17Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Vaccine passports. Cutting size of Toronto council had its day in Supreme Court. Can Derek Chauvin get a fair trial in Minneapolis?
-
Legal Stories of the Week - Mar 17Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Vaccine passports. Cutting size of Toronto council had its day in Supreme Court. Can Derek Chauvin get a fair trial in Minneapolis?
-
ROUNDTABLE Tony Baldinelli and Sarah PritulaROUNDTABLE Tony Baldinelli and Sarah Pritula