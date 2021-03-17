Niagara looking for residents to join committee which aims to make region more diverse and welcoming

The Niagara Region is looking for interested community members to join its newly approved Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee.

The committee's goal is to help Regional Council keep its commitment to making Niagara a more diverse and welcoming community.

Members will work with Regional and municipal staff and the Niagara community to provide Regional Council with recommendations to address bias, racism, and discrimination, and promote understanding and inclusion.

The committee will include 10 members of the public and one Regional Councillor.

The Region is particularly seeking residents from across Niagara who represent the growing linguistic, racial, cultural, sexual and spiritual diversity of our community.

Interested residents can apply online until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021.



