Niagara looking for submissions for Indigenous Sculptural Art

The Niagara Region is looking for submissions for Indigenous Sculptural Art at Regional Headquarters.

The outdoor public art sculpture will celebrates Indigenous history and cultures.

The sculpture is to be installed within the newly constructed International Plaza at Niagara Regional Headquarters and has the opportunity for national exposure during the upcoming 2022 Canada Summer Games event this summer.



Niagara Region has issued an Expression of Interest as an invitation to all emerging, mid-career and established Indigenous artists (18 years of age and older) of Indigenous ancestry.

The public art feature will be located in a prominent location at the northwest corner of the International Plaza, corner of Sir Isaac Brock Way (Regional Road 71) and Merrittville Highway (Regional Road 50), across the street from the Canada Games Park and Brock University.

Artists are asked to submit one final design for an outdoor sculptural installation, which must be installed by June 30, 2022. Interested parties must send submissions by 2 p.m. on March 4, 2022 through the project webpage.

