Niagara looks to set another heat record today

We will likely set another temperature record today.

There is no official record yet but Environment Canada recorded 28 degrees yesterday at the Niagara District Airport, surpassing a 40-year heat record.

That beat a record set back in 1983 when the mercury hit 26.3 degrees.

Today's record temperature was also set back in 1983 when it hit 24.5 degrees.

The forecast today is calling for a high of 29 degrees this afternoon.

We are expecting more seasonal temperatures on the weekend.

