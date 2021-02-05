Niagara lost 10,000 jobs in one month as Ontario went into lockdown
A significant jump in the number of unemployed people in Niagara.
Our jobless rate went from 9.1% in December to 11.5% in January.
That means 10,000 jobs were lost in Niagara month-over-month, and 23,000 jobs have been lost since January 2020.
Hamilton now has an unemployment rate of 6.8%, down from 8%.
Across Canada, the economy lost almost 213,000 jobs last month as the jobless rate rose from 8.8% in December to 9.4%.
The job losses linked to lockdown restrictions in Ontario and Quebec wiped out the gains made in the fall.
-
Back to School Monday - Dr HirjiTim talks to Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Hirji about Niagara's covid numbers and back-to-school on Monday
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life will be on Saturday at 8:30 pm on CTV NewsChannel, midnight on CTV. This week watching: Falling (select theatres, rent or buy on the Apple TV app and other VOD platforms), A Glitch in the Matrix (VOD), Malcolm & Marie (Netflix), Rams (Vortex Media, VOD/Digital)
-
Roundtable Sarah Pritula & Mishka BalsomRoundtable Sarah Pritula & Mishka Balsom