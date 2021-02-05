iHeartRadio
Niagara lost 10,000 jobs in one month as Ontario went into lockdown

lockdown

A significant jump in the number of unemployed people in Niagara.

Our jobless rate went from 9.1% in December to 11.5% in January.

That means 10,000 jobs were lost in Niagara month-over-month, and 23,000 jobs have been lost since January 2020.

Hamilton now has an unemployment rate of 6.8%, down from 8%. 

Across Canada, the economy lost almost 213,000 jobs last month as the jobless rate rose from 8.8% in December to 9.4%.

The job losses linked to lockdown restrictions in Ontario and Quebec wiped out the gains made in the fall.    

 

