Niagara magician Greg Frewin will attempt to fool Penn and Teller

A Niagara magician is going to be attempting a feat even Houdini wasn't able to do.

Greg Frewin will be appearing on Penn & Teller's 'Fool Us' show tonight at 9 p.m.

Like any good magician, Frewin isn't giving away too many details on what he plans to do, but in a Facebook post he states he will 'define the Great Niagara Falls in a barrel.'

Penn and Teller's TV show features world-class magicians trying to flawlessly pull off illusions and tricks without the duo figuring out their secrets.

Magicians who successfully pull it off earn a 'Fool Us' trophy and a trip to Las Vegas to perform as the opening act in Penn and Teller's show at the Rio Hotel and Casino.

Frewin previously appeared on season three of the show in 2016 but was unable to fool Penn and Teller, but they did say they were 'tremendously entertained.'