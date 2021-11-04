Niagara maintains 'AA' credit rating in latest Standard and Poor report
The Niagara Region is keeping its AA credit rating and stable outlook.
Standard and Poor's Global Ratings confirmed the region's status, noting that although the local economy was hit by pandemic travel restrictions, businesses are reopening as COVID-19 measures ease.
The report from S&P mentioned the region's management took 'adequate actions to offset the revenue loss and the increase in expenditures.'
Throughout the pandemic the region also applied for and received funds from the provincial and federal governments.
S&P expects Niagara's large capital plan will create budgetary pressure in the medium term and new debt issuance related to the capital plan will increase the debt burden, but experts believe it will be manageable.
Overall, the report found the region's financial management to be strong, noting the region's liquidity as a key strength.
