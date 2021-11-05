Niagara makes gains in latest labour report as Canadian economy adds 31,000 jobs last month
Niagara continues to make gains as people rejoin the workforce, but the region still lags behind the provincial and federal statistics.
The region's unemployment rate dropped from 8.2 percent in September to 7.3 percent in October.
The province did not fare as well, only moving from 7.3 percent in September to 7 percent last month.
Nationwide, Statistics Canada is reporting the economy added 31,000 jobs last month, inching the unemployment rate from 6.9 to 6.7 percent, representing the fifth consecutive monthly decline.
The report also shows a decrease in self-employment, suggesting some moved into more permanent, in-demand jobs in the professional, scientific, and technical service sector.
