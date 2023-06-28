Niagara man applauds Ontario for becoming first province in Canada to cover ALS drug

Ontario has become the first province in Canada to provide coverage for a new ALS treatment.

Officials say the drug, Albrioza, will now be covered for those living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

An early phase clinical study of Albrioza showed that it slowed disease progression, with an additional clinical study currently underway to provide additional insight.

Albrioza is also being explored for the treatment of other neurodegenerative diseases.

ALS is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.

There are approximately 3,000 Canadians who live with ALS. 1,000 are diagnosed annually.

One Niagara man, who is living with ALS, says the drug coverage is a game-changer.

The 51-year-old St. Catharines resident, Steven Gallagher, was diagnosed four years ago and raises awareness about ALS, documenting part of his journey on social media.

"This is phenomenal news for Ontario residents living with ALS. We’ve been fighting hard for Albrioza to be covered under Ontario’s publicly funded drug program. I applaud and thank the Ontario government for approving this, and I hope other provinces follow suit. I also hope the process for approving public funding for medications developed in the future is expedited. With life expectancy at two to five years, we don’t have the luxury of time. The sooner we can get medications in us, the better."

This is ALS Awareness month.

Steven Gallagher