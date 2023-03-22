Niagara man charged with speeding and stunt driving after caught doing 113 k/hr near a school

A 30-year-old man is facing various charges after allegedly being caught doing 113 km/hr near a school in Fort Erie.

Officers were stationed in front of an elementary school on Netherby Road near Stevensville Road on Monday afternoon at 3:30 looking for speeders.

An officer spotted a white Chevrolet Silverado travelling east bound on Netherby Road at a high rate of speed.

When the truck approached the intersection with the police cruiser conducting traffic control, it swerved around a vehicle that was turning south and sped straight through the intersection.

The officer clocked him doing 113km/h in a posted 60km/h zone while passing the elementary school.

The driver was pulled over and charged with speeding and stunt driving.

His license was seized, and suspended for 30 days, and his truck was seized and towed for 14 days.

Police say at the time of the incident there were multiple school buses and parents lined up along the shoulder of the road waiting to pick up children from the school.