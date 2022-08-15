Niagara man raises $12,000 for Pathstone Mental Health

A Niagara-on-the-Lake man has raised over $12,000 for Pathstone Mental Health after a big swim over the weekend.

Dylan Rumsey was able to complete his 11 kilometre swim from the Queenston boat launch to the gazebo in Queen’s Royal Park.

Rumsey beat his goal of raising $7500 for Pathstone after hitting $12,725 Monday morning.

Click here to see Rumsey's GoFundMe account page.

He says he has dealt with mental health issues for several years and said he wants to help others.

"The reason I am starting this fundraiser is to hopefully first raise money for extra mental health programs but also hoping to shed some light on the fact that there needs to be a change in the way hospitals, friends and doctors view the needs of people that are struggling."