Niagara marking Paramedic Services Week

People across Niagara are taking some time to thank Niagara EMS during Paramedic Services Week.

Niagara Falls went orange over the weekend to recognize the hard work of our paramedics as they continue to stand on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the crisis, a special EMS team has been working with Niagara Health to test residents who are unable to make it to a COVID-19 testing centre.

Mobile Integrated Health Commander Karen Lutz Graul says despite the inherent risk, the team stepped up to the challenge.

The Niagara Paramedic Association is also sending out a big 'thank you' of their own to several organizations that have retooled their operations to provide hand sanitizer and keep paramedics safe.