Niagara marks COVID anniversary by lowering flags to pay tribute to the 400 lives lost

Niagara's Regional Chair and Mayors are marking the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic by saying 'the end is in sight'.

An open letter has been released from the politicians paying tribute the almost 400 lives lost in the region over the last year.

Two more deaths were reported today, bringing the death toll to 371.

Niagara’s municipalities will be lowering their flags to half-staff from March 12-14.

They also acknowledge the impact of the pandemic has had on residents' mental health, saying many are struggling with feelings of isolation, anxiety, depression and stress.

Officials also pointing to the profound affect on the local economy.

"With many losing their jobs and some businesses closing forever. The uncertainty created by the pandemic has led many in our community to feel confusion, frustration and even anger – we all must continue to be patient and kind to each other."

The letter points out that the end of the pandemic seems to be near.

"But we can all take some comfort in knowing the end is in sight. With four vaccines having now been approved, it is our hope that the journey will not be much longer. Residents should know that we have a plan and we are ready to administer as many vaccines as possible once supply is made available."