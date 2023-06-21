Niagara marks National Indigenous Peoples Day

Niagara is marking National Indigenous Peoples Day with a number of events today.

The Town of Lincoln is hosting an event this afternoon at Rotary Park in Beamsville by participating the Moccasin Identifier Project community event from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The Moccasin Identifier Project builds treaty and Indigenous public awareness by covering Canada in moccasins.

Other events are also planned, click here to see more.

Meantime, Brock University’s third annual Indigenous Leader Speaker Series tonight from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m online.

Entrepreneur and consultant Karen MacKenzie will share insight into how she incorporates traditional knowledge of Indigenous ways into the workplace when she’s honoured during the evening.

You can register for the free online event.

In St. Catharines, the City will be joining the Niagara Regional Native Centre and the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre to acknowledge Indigenous Solidarity Day on June 21.

Opening remarks were held at City Hall at 10 a.m. featuring Justice Overflow Coordinator Phil Davis as emcee, as well as words from Riel-Johns, Co-Executive Director Dawn Moughtin and City of St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe.

Students from local schools also had the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with Snotty Nose Rez Kids. The award-winning group is from Kitimat, B.C. and is of Haisla (Indigenous) decent.

An Indigenous Artist Vendor Market will be open to browse starting at 4 p.m. at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre .

At 5:30 p.m., the doors will open for the evening performance for the local Indigenous talent showcase.

The show, which begins at 6 p.m., features Ol’Child Band at 6:15 p.m., Low Animal at 6:55 p.m. and Pappy Johns at 7:35 p.m. Snotty Nose Rez Kids will be performing between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are free for the evening concert, however, they must be reserved online due to the venue’s seating capacity.

All tickets are general admission and seating is first-come, first-served.

The City of St. Catharines will be waiving parking fees at all lots and metres (garages and permit lots excluded) on June 21.

The organizers of this event would also like to acknowledge that additional support provided from the Mayor's SCORE fund (Siscoe's Community OutReach and Engagement) has helped make the event possible. This fund holds money raised through fundraising efforts to be reinvested in community events.