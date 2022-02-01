Niagara marks Toque Tuesday with virtual breakfast

Today is Toque Tuesday, a day dedicated to finding solutions to homelessness.

You can buy a toque online this year for Raising the Roof to support ending homelessness in Niagara.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik, Community Care's Betty-Lou Souter and Housing Program and Services Manager Karrie Porter will kick off the day at Sunset Grill with a live online broadcast starting at 7:45 a.m.

Souter is encouraging residents to eat pancakes for breakfast today in spirit of Toque Tuesday.

Click here to buy your toque.