Niagara marks Toque Tuesday with virtual breakfast
Today is Toque Tuesday, a day dedicated to finding solutions to homelessness.
You can buy a toque online this year for Raising the Roof to support ending homelessness in Niagara.
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik, Community Care's Betty-Lou Souter and Housing Program and Services Manager Karrie Porter will kick off the day at Sunset Grill with a live online broadcast starting at 7:45 a.m.
Souter is encouraging residents to eat pancakes for breakfast today in spirit of Toque Tuesday.
