Niagara Mayor and former RCMP officer says police should take over CAO hiring case

The Mayor of Wainfleet is hoping police will get involved in Niagara's CAO hiring fiasco.

Kevin Gibson tells CKTB he is recommending the case be referred to the NRP so investigators can follow up on the Ombudsman report.

The report titled 'Inside Job' states the 2016 hiring of former CAO Carmen D'Angelo was tainted after he received questions, answers, and even info on other candidates when applying for the $200,000/year job.

Gibson, who worked with the RCMP for over 30 years, says a police investigation is broad and can dive deeper than the Ombudsman.

He has competed two breach of trust investigations in his career, and one of the cases spanned five years.

Gibson, who also sits on the Niagara Police Services Board, says there is ample evidence of breach of trust for the police to step in.

A meeting will be held this Thursday at Regional Council to go over the report and decide next steps.

Gibson says he is 'excited' about the meeting, saying it's really a straight forward breach of trust case, and the actions that took place were 'incredulous.'

Here is the definition of Breach of trust by public officer

122 Every official who, in connection with the duties of their office, commits fraud or a breach of trust, whether or not the fraud or breach of trust would be an offence if it were committed in relation to a private person, is guilty of

(a) an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than five years; or

(b) an offence punishable on summary conviction.