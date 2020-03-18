Niagara Mayors and Regional Chair form team to support small business
Niagara's Mayors and the Regional Chair have announced the Niagara Economic Rapid Response Team to support local businesses affected by COVID-19
.In a release, the region says:
"The Rapid Response Team will be comprised of professional economic development staff across Niagara’s municipalities who will work together to respond to the changing needs of local business and employers. The team response will allow municipal resources to go beyond municipal boundaries and that all local businesses receive timely, responsive support."
Business owners can contact their local economic development office or info@niagaracanada.com where emails will be triaged and connected quickly with a member of the Niagara Economic Rapid Response Team.
