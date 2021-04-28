Niagara mom shares workplace safety message after losing 17 yr old son

A moving video of a Niagara mom who lost her son in a workplace accident has been released leading up to the National Day of Mourning.

Safe Gen released the video of Adam Keunen's mom, Elaine, talking about her family's loss.

Adam was 17 yrs old when he lost his life on the job when he was run over by a piece of machinery.

He was on a high school co-op placement at Plazek Auto Recycler in Caistor Centre when the accident happened Sept. 26, 2014.

Elaine says you will never get over the loss of a child, and 6 and a half years later her family is still trying to find their way.

She says people should follow their gut, and question something at work if it doesn't feel safe.

"You should always question something if it doesn't feel safe, you can be the change by speaking out."

Flags will be lowered across Niagara today in recognition of the National Day of Mourning.

People are asked to pause today and remember workers who have been killed or injured on the job due to workplace hazards or occupational exposures.

Niagara Falls will be lit up yellow from 10 - 10:15 p.m. in observance of the day.

Unifor will be holding a virtual vigil tonight at 7 p.m. in recognition of some of the member they have lost.