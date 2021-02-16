Niagara moves into Grey tier of colour-coded restriction system
Niagara officially moves back to the colour-coded COVID-19 restriction system today.
The region is the only area moving into the 'Grey' lockdown tier, though several other areas, including Toronto and Peel, will be staying in full lockdown instead of moving to the previous system.
Under the Grey level no indoor organized public events or social gatherings are allowed and outdoor public events are limited to 10 people as long as physical distancing can be maintained.
Marriages and funerals as limited to 10 people.
Niagara's restaurants cannot reopen for indoor dining, but can continue offering take-out and delivery meals.
Supermarkets and other stores primarily selling food are limited to 50 percent capacity while other retail stores are limited to 25 percent capacity.
Residents are asked to only socialize with members of their own household, except for people who live alone who may consider having exclusive close contact with one other household.
