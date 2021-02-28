Niagara moves into red Monday as hair salons, gyms and dining rooms reopen

Hair salons, gyms, and restaurant dining rooms are set to reopen in Niagara on Monday.

The region moves to the red-control level of the government's reopening framework at 12:01 a.m.

Being in the red level allows for some businesses, which were previously closed in the grey level, to reopen their doors for the first time since the Stay-at-Home order was put into place on Dec. 26th 2020.

While retail stores were allowed to reopen to 25% capacity in the grey level, other businesses such as gyms, hair salons, and restaurant dining rooms were not allowed to reopen.

The red level allows for gyms, hair salons, and indoor dining to resume with capacity limits of 10 people.

It also means Niagara residents can have outdoor gatherings of no more than 25 people and indoor gatherings of no more than five.

Weddings and religious services can resume with 30 per cent indoor capacity and no more than 100 people outdoors.