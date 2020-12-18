Niagara moves into RED zone of Province's pandemic framework Monday

After saying he'd announced further plans for the province Monday at 1 p.m. the Ford government has announced that Niagara is moving into the red level of the province's pandemic response framework.

Hamilton is going into the grey lockdown.

The moves are all effective as of Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Peel Public Health and Toronto Public Health will remain in lockdown and be reassessed January 4th.

The biggest impact red has on Niagara is social gatherings and public events will be limited to 5 people indoors and 25 outdoors, movie theatres will close and there will be a 10 person cap for indoor dining.

Gyms and fitness studios are permitted to remain open with a maximum of 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors.

To see all of the restrictions included in the red level click here.