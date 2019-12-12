Niagara MP 'absolutely surprised' by Scheer's resignation

Niagara West Conservative MP Dean Allison is weighing in on having a new party leader.

Allison joining CKTB's Tom McConnell commenting on Andrew Scheer's resignation today, saying while he was absolutely surprised, he believes Scheer must have decided it was time to go.

Allison won't confirm rumours that Scheer is resigning following allegations that the Conservative Party paid for his children's private school tuition without approval.

The MP says being a leader is a tough job, and the leadership race most likely took a toll on his young family.

He says voters were concerned about Scheer's social conservative beliefs, and then his inability to answer questions about abortion, and same sex marriage.

A convention will be held in April, and Allison thinks that's when the party will decide how and when to pick a new leader.

He thinks the Liberal minority government can survive 2-3 years, but the Conservatives need to ensure they are ready.

Allison says while he would support Lisa Raitt as leader, he doesn't think she will run.