Niagara MP defends Emergencies Act

The MP for Niagara Centre has issued a statement on the ongoing protest in Ottawa, and the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

Liberal MP Vance Badawey says Canadians can be assured their government is doing everything in its power to bring the current situation to a safe and peaceful conclusion.

"We have supported the right to protest and heard the voices of those who have not agreed with the decisions of the vast majority of Canadians about the importance of vaccinations and the use of mandates to protect our most vulnerable citizens."

He says the decision to invoke the act was to address a group of people violating laws and causing harm to the economy.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the recent attempt on a police officer’s life in British Colombia, or the attempt to run down another officer in Alberta, or the reality that 11 people were arrested with body armour, long rifles, handguns and several thousands of rounds of ammunition at the Alberta demonstration, or the attempted closure of the Peace Bridge here in the Niagara Region. This escalation must end."

He defends the act saying it provides law enforcement the ability to regulate crowds, prohibit blockades and keep essential corridors open.

"Our government is conscious of the need for transparency and Parliamentary oversight as we undertake this action and will provide Parliament timely information so that it can perform its oversight role. The declaration only lasts for 30 days, unless renewed. However, we can – and sincerely hope to – revoke the state of emergency much sooner. Parliament also has the ability to revoke the declaration of the emergency, as set out clearly in the Act."

He goes on to applaud residents who received the COVID vaccine for making the community safer, and said it's not too late to join the fight against COVID.

"I continue to feel pride in the actions of those who stood tall during a time of crisis, who continued to do what was necessary to keep their fellow citizens safe, who went to work when it was dangerous to do so, who put their lives on the line to care for those who could no longer breathe. This has been a time of heroes and we will never forget their efforts and sacrifices."

Badawey's office in Welland was vandalized on the day the Emergencies Act was declared.

He says criminal acts like those will not deter him from doing his job and representing the people of Niagara Centre.