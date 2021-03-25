Niagara MPP accuses provincial budget of 'forgetting' not-for-profit sector

A Niagara MPP is criticizing the Ontario budget, saying it provides 'no real road map' for where we need to get to.

Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch feels the not-for-profit sector did not get enough attention in the $186 billion budget announced yesterday.

"That's what's going to get us through in the short term. Those services that so many volunteers and so many volunteer organizations and not-for-profits are working so hard through the pandemic to bring immediate relief to people who desperately need it, and that was really forgotten."

One of the organizations Burch highlights is Meals on Wheels. He says they haven't seen a budget increase in 10 years.

Meanwhile three unions, SEIU Healthcare, CUPE, and Unifor, are planning a protest at the Finance Minister's office today as they accuse the budget of failing to address staff leaving low-paying health-care jobs.

They are also disappointed the budget did not make temporary wage increases permanent or include paid sick days for workers.

The budget did include some money for Niagara hospitals including the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital rebuild and the new South Niagara Hospital.

