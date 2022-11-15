Niagara MPP asks Doug Ford why he's carving up greenbelt like it's one of his homemade cheesecakes

A Niagara politician is worried about the government's plan to cut into the greenbelt to build more homes.

Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch spoke during question period today, saying the government's plan to remove 7,400 acres of land from the greenbelt, threatens the environment.

"The green belt was created to preserve valuable farmland and connect the forest and wetland ecosystems. Every expert is saying that removing parts of it threatens all of it."

Burch says there are many places to build new condo towers and subdivisions that aren’t in the greenbelt or on a wetland.

He accused the government of making a deal with developers, which financially support the PC party.

"Developers like the RICE Group CEO, Michael Rice, and TACC Development’s CEO Silvio DeGasperis have donated tens of thousands of dollars to the Ontario PC Party. Four companies controlled by members of the DeGasperis family own 20 properties on the land this government is opening up for development. Speaker, the greenbelt is vital to keeping Ontario’s watershed systems and environment healthy and working. Without it, we increase the risks of flooding, droughts, and food security."



Burch went on to ask why Ford is carving the greenbelt up and 'serving pieces of it to his hungry friends like one of his homemade cheesecakes?'

The Associate Minister of Housing, MPP Michael Parsa, says the Ford government made a commitment to Ontario residents to address the housing shortage.

"We will not let down the people of this province. We will build homes for the people. We will build. As newcomers come in, we will build the homes that they need. We will not let them down. We will find ways to make sure that the people of this province have a home to go to every night."

The Ontario government has announced a 30-day consultation on the changes to the Greenbelt. You can submit your feedback here.