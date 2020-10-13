Niagara MPP calling for action as 19 yr old Thorold man with autism stays in psychiatric ward

Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch has sent a letter to the Premier asking for a Thorold teen with autism to be transferred out of a psychiatric ward.

Burch says 19 year old Parker Curran is not mentally ill, he is disabled, and needs to be placed in a different setting.

Curran has been on a waiting list for a group home for a year, but his family has still not received a call.

Curran's family says they worry about Parker loses all the accomplishments he has gained, as he now sits in his hospital room, alone each day, afraid of other patients.

Burch says something must be done to help young adults with autism, who can't live at home.