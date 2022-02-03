Niagara MPP calling on Ontario government to provide Niagara with more free rapid COVID tests

Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates has sent a letter to the Premier asking for more rapid tests.

The NDP MPP says he wants Doug Ford to explain to Niagara residents why they cannot access free rapid tests, that he says are crucial to ending lockdown measures.

Gates says Niagara is home to a high proportion of seniors, and a tourism industry that needs access to the tests to ensure their safety.

"In early December we requested that you make available to the public the rapid tests that were sitting in Ontario’s storage. You chose not to do this. Three weeks later your government unveiled its public rapid test dispersal program. This program allowed for two LCBO’s in the entire Niagara Region to disperse tests; their stock was emptied within an hour. Niagara is an area with a high proportion of seniors who we know are particularly susceptible to COVID and as such requested additional tests be sent to Niagara immediately. Once again, you chose not to do this. I understand that this is not a Niagara specific problem, that the roll-out of publicly available and free tests has failed across Ontario. What I am asking for today is the answer to two questions. Why have these tests not been made available and when can residents expect more? "