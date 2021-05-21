Niagara MPP calls on government to address affordable housing crisis

Niagara Centre's MPP is calling on the Ford government to take the housing affordability crisis seriously.

MPP Jeff Burch has penned a letter to the Premier, using the story of one St. Catharines man as an example for how dire the situation has become for many.

Paul Polko says he and his three children have been on the Niagara Regional Housing wait list since 2013.

Polko says his ODSP shelter allowance is $1,268, but he is currently paying $1,600 plus other assorted bills, including internet for remote learning.

His landlord recently announced plans to put the home he lives in on the market and he has been searching for suitable housing, but everything is far outside his price range.

Burch says he hears similar stories every week as people are forced from their homes so landlords can sell properties or boost rent of the next tenant.

According to Niagara Regional Housing's wait list chart, people are waiting anywhere from 2 - 18 years for suitable housing.

People are waiting up to 18 years for a single bedroom home in Niagara Falls and up to 16 years in Welland and St. Catharines.

