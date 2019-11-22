Niagara MPP 'guardedly optimistic' government doesn't have tunnel vision in Thorold

Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch says he is 'guardedly optimistic' a solution will be worked out for the Thorold Tunnell.

Burch responding to a promise by Ontario's Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney who says her office is finalizing a long term plan for the tunnel and plans to share the information with the public shortly.

The ministry plans to close the tunnel to two way traffic for the winter.

Burch says he's glad the government is paying attention, and he's hoping officials don't have tunnel vision when it comes to respecting local businesses and residents who depend on the tunnel daily.

Local politicians have been calling for a meeting with the MTO to find an alternative solution to one-way traffic.