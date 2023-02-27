Niagara MPP pays tribute to Tommy Douglas on the anniversary of his death

A Niagara politician paid tribute to Tommy Douglas today.

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates delivered a statement at Queen’s Park honouring the anniversary of the passing of Douglas.

Douglas was a Saskatchewan politician best known as the 'Father of Medicare' after introducing the universal health insurance system that would eventually be adopted across Canada.

“In 2004, the CBC did a Canada-wide vote to find the Greatest Canadian of all time,” said Gates. “1.2 million people across Canada voted. The winner was Tommy Douglas, the father of our universal, public health care system.”

Douglas passed away 37 years ago on February 24th.

“Tommy spent his life trying to make change for the better and we need to remember and honour his legacy,” said Gates. “People across Ontario, across Canada, know that universal, public, not-for-profit health care is part of what it means to be a Canadian. We take care of one another. We support our health care workers.”



“Ontarians don’t want private, for-profit health care, where the wealthy can skip the queue while everyone else is forced to dip into their savings or forgo care entirely,” said Gates. “The Ontario NDP are committed to maintaining and protecting Tommy Douglas’ legacy by putting forward common-sense solutions in publicly funded health care”.