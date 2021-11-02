Niagara MPP recovering after 'pretty serious' car collision over the weekend

A Niagara MPP says he is doing well after a serious car accident over the weekend.

Wayne Gates is dealing with some sore ribs and a sore chest, but says doctors told him a few days rest will solve those issues quickly.

He sends out a thank you to first responders and medical staff at the hospital for their care and concern.

He also apologized to local event organizers after missing some appearances due to the collision.

Gates plans to take a few days' rest and thanks his NDP colleagues for stepping up to assist with his legislative work while he recovers.

courtesy Wayne Gates on Facebook