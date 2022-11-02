Niagara MPP's among those kicked out of legislature today

Three Niagara MPP's were among the many that were ejected from Queen's Park today.

Jeff Burch, Wayne Gates, and Jennie Stevens were tossed from the chamber as they questioned the government on its plan to impose a contract on education workers.

Burch asked the question, "Why is this premier acting like a dictator and a thug?"

The speaker asked him to withdraw his comments to which Burch responded, "I stand up for free collective bargaining and I will not withdraw."

Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates along with St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens and Interim NDP leader Peter Tabuns were among those booted from the chamber.

This as the government plans to extend today's sitting until midnight in an effort to pass their legislation that will impose a deal on education workers.

I was removed from the legislature today for standing in support of education workers. We won’t be silenced. We are going to keep the pressure on this government to respect the Charter, trash their anti-worker legislation, and get back to the bargaining table #onted https://t.co/0bu67tBP2Q — Wayne Gates (@Wayne_Gates) November 2, 2022