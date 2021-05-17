Niagara MPP says he will continue to press Ford government to reopen outdoor activities

A Niagara MPP is promising to keep pushing the Ford government to re-open outdoor amenities.

Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch says he will keep pressing Doug Ford’s government to end its ban on outdoor recreation activities during the lockdown.

In question period today Burch urged the government to support an NDP motion calling for the immediate safe re-opening of amenities like basketball courts, skate parks, golf courses and tennis courts.

The motion was defeated in a vote of 63 to 21.



“I’ve heard from hundreds of people in Niagara, who say that Doug Ford’s lockdowns have had a devastating impact on their mental health,” said Burch. “They’re asking that outdoor activities that can be done safely be opened up.”



“Doug Ford doesn’t have any excuse to stand in the way of the safe re-opening of outdoor recreation amenities. The science is clear: workplaces pose a far greater risk of outbreaks. Safe outdoor activities are important to the people of my riding, and I will keep fighting for their freedom to play.”

