Niagara MPP says parents shouldn't have to worry if kids will return to school after the break

Reaction is starting to come in following word Ontario's children who are attending in-class learning may not head back after the Christmas holidays.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce revealed today he is considering extending winter break for kids due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens says that's not fair to the parents already struggling with the Ford government's back-to-school plan.

MPP Stevens and the NDP say they are calling for a funding bump for schools to make them 'safer' as cases spike across Niagara and the province.

"What parents should get over the holidays is the gift of a back-to-school plan that works – not more unresolved questions. Parents should not have to wonder if kids will return to school after the winter break - we can be proactive, create safer classrooms and reduce the COVID-19 spread today," said Stevens. “I held a Niagara townhall on education and conducted a survey and the results were the same – parents want safe classrooms for their kids. It never should have come to this. The Ford Government got us here by refusing to spend money to keep kids, families, and teachers safe. This holiday season the province can fix this problem by giving school boards more funding to hire more teachers and education workers and open more classrooms. Without it, school communities will continue to suffer with more uncertainty.”



