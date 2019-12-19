Niagara MPP sends off urgent letter regarding autism funding saying local family is struggling

Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch has sent off an urgent letter to the Ministry of Centre, Community and Social Services regarding autism funding.

Burch says the latest decision on funding for Autism has to be one of the most callous and heartless decisions he's ever seen.

It was announced yesterday that a needs-based program will be phased in over two years, instead of being up and running in April as previously promised.

In the meantime, families will get interim funding of either $20,000 or $5,000 to pay for services, depending on their child's age, the maximum annual amounts they were to get under a failed plan announced earlier this year.

That plan sparked outrage, forcing the government to go back to the drawing board and nearly double the amount of money it will allocate to an autism program.



Burch says families like Joe Serianni of Welland and his son Ashton have been strung along with promises of funding.

He says some families have exhausted their savings and gone into debt to continue paying for therapy.

Burch says Serianni is now paying for his son's therapy out of his own pocket.

December 18, 2019 URGENT OPEN LETTER

Hon. Todd Smith

Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services

Hepburn Block

80 Grosvenor Street, 6th Floor

Toronto, ON M7A 1E9

Dear Minister Smith:

The latest decision on funding for Autism has to be one of the most callous and heartless decisions I have ever seen.

Families like Joe Serianni of Welland and his son Ashton have been strung along with promises of funding.

Minister, it is a known scientific fact that the earlier the intervention, the better the outcome will be for autistic children.

When you assumed this portfolio from Minister Lisa McLeod, you acknowledged the government did not get things right the first time around.

Some families have exhausted their savings and gone into debt to continue paying for therapy. Mr. Serianni, who I have met with, was so pleased to tell me how his son had responded so well to the limited therapy that he’s been paying for out of his own pocket.

Your government seems to have no sympathy or understanding for the incredible strain that it puts these families under, both emotionally and financially. You must realize the longer you take to help children with autism the more it is going to cost down the road.

Minister, I am pleading with you to help these children now and end these delays. Each day these children with Autism languish in this government imposed limbo and are denied treatment, is another day their potential for success and growth is impacted.

Sincerely,

Jeff Burch, MPP