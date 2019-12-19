Niagara MPP sends off urgent letter regarding autism funding saying local family is struggling
Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch has sent off an urgent letter to the Ministry of Centre, Community and Social Services regarding autism funding.
Burch says the latest decision on funding for Autism has to be one of the most callous and heartless decisions he's ever seen.
It was announced yesterday that a needs-based program will be phased in over two years, instead of being up and running in April as previously promised.
In the meantime, families will get interim funding of either $20,000 or $5,000 to pay for services, depending on their child's age, the maximum annual amounts they were to get under a failed plan announced earlier this year.
That plan sparked outrage, forcing the government to go back to the drawing board and nearly double the amount of money it will allocate to an autism program.
Burch says families like Joe Serianni of Welland and his son Ashton have been strung along with promises of funding.
He says some families have exhausted their savings and gone into debt to continue paying for therapy.
Burch says Serianni is now paying for his son's therapy out of his own pocket.
