Niagara MPP Wayne Gates is calling for immediate action to meet Niagara’s health needs.

In 2021, during the last COVID-19 wave, Douglas Memorial Urgent Care was ordered closed leaving 32,000 residents in Fort Erie without health care service.

Gates says given the "alarming closure of emergency rooms across Ontario" he doesn't want to see that situation happen again.

In a letter to the premier and health minister he's calling on the Ministry of Health to assess the staffing situation in Niagara and take preventative measures now.

Gates describes his letter as an "early warning" and is demanding immediate action to prevent any loss of services.