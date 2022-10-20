Niagara MPP wonders why Ford government is 'watering down' COVID rules now at LTC homes

Ontario NDP Long-Term Care critic Wayne Gates is speaking out after the government removed some masking rules at long-term care homes.

A guidance document for the homes posted online last Friday shows visitors and caregivers are no longer required to wear masks when alone with a resident in their room, and active screening has ended for visitors.

The Niagara Falls MPP says it is troubling to learn that Doug Ford government is quietly watering down protections for seniors in long-term care when we’re heading into a difficult respiratory season.



He says it raises questions about when Ontario top doctor Kieran Moore’s advice changed, and why the Long-Term Care Minister didn’t address the changes publicly when he had the chance earlier in the week.

"Uptake on COVID-19 boosters isn’t where it needs to be, and Ontario should be doing more to encourage people to stay up to date on their immunizations, including getting flu shots. ”