Niagara MPP worried about child care space cuts at Boys and Girls Club

A Niagara politician is worried parents in Niagara will lose much-needed child care spaces if the Ford government doesn't take action.

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates says concerned parents are contacting him over a permanent reduction in before-and-after-school child care at a Boys and Girls Club in Niagara Falls.

Gates says his office has helped parents find alternate arrangements, but a stable funding model is needed to retain child care workers.

“The lack of child care spaces due to staffing concerns is a problem right across Ontario and that includes the Niagara region,” said Gates. “My office worked with the Boys and Girls Club at Riverview Public School to find a temporary solution to ensure they can continue to operate, but this a bigger structural problem. Stagnant wages and overwhelming workloads are making it impossible for organizations to retain staff. Without a stable funding model from the Conservatives, this Boys and Girls Club might be forced to permanently reduce available space, leaving local families with less options for affordable child care.”

Gates says he knows this isn't just a Niagara issue, but province-wide.

“We know that this challenge is not isolated to just one child care program in Niagara, and we fear the problem could grow and affect more before-and-after-school programs,” said Gates. “It’s not a sustainable model and we know that child care workers are burnt out. We have the solutions to help – and the Ontario NDP will keep advocating for them.”