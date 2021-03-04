Niagara municipalities to receive more provincial funding as pandemic continues

Niagara's municipalities are getting more money from the province as the pandemic drags on.

The provincial government is giving an additional $500 million to municipalities to help ensure the delivery of critical services and keep capital projects on track.

Provincial officials say the funding is being prioritized for muncipalities hit the hardest by the pandemic and can be used to address each community's unique needs.

The funding is allocated based on a combination of Municipal Property Assessment Corporation household data and number of COVID-19 cases reported from the beginning of this year until Febraury 18th by the municipality's Public Health Unit.

All municipalities in Niagara will be getting individual funding in addition to $6.5 million for the Niagara Region as a whole.

The amount ranges from $2.9 million for St. Catharines to $158,000 pledged to Wainfleet.



Niagara Region - $6,594,635

St. Catharines - $2,941,748

Niagara Falls - $1,887,048

Welland - $1,147,788

Fort Erie - $ 774,113

Grimsby - $ 553,771

Port Colborne - $505,536

Lincoln - $458,968

Niagara-on-the-Lake - $427,007

Thorold - $421,958

Pelham - $347,890

West Lincoln - $267,744

Wainfleet - $158,381