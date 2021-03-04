Niagara municipalities to receive more provincial funding as pandemic continues
Niagara's municipalities are getting more money from the province as the pandemic drags on.
The provincial government is giving an additional $500 million to municipalities to help ensure the delivery of critical services and keep capital projects on track.
Provincial officials say the funding is being prioritized for muncipalities hit the hardest by the pandemic and can be used to address each community's unique needs.
The funding is allocated based on a combination of Municipal Property Assessment Corporation household data and number of COVID-19 cases reported from the beginning of this year until Febraury 18th by the municipality's Public Health Unit.
All municipalities in Niagara will be getting individual funding in addition to $6.5 million for the Niagara Region as a whole.
The amount ranges from $2.9 million for St. Catharines to $158,000 pledged to Wainfleet.
Niagara Region - $6,594,635
St. Catharines - $2,941,748
Niagara Falls - $1,887,048
Welland - $1,147,788
Fort Erie - $ 774,113
Grimsby - $ 553,771
Port Colborne - $505,536
Lincoln - $458,968
Niagara-on-the-Lake - $427,007
Thorold - $421,958
Pelham - $347,890
West Lincoln - $267,744
Wainfleet - $158,381
