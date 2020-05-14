Niagara National Historic Sites remain closed

Parks Canada is reminding you that National Historic Sites remain closed.

The Niagara National Historic Sites, which include Fort George, Butler’s Barracks, Fort Mississauga, Navy Island, Queenston Heights, Mississauga Point Lighthouse and Battlefield of Fort George will remain closed this long weekend.

Officials say visitor services and vehicle access continue to be suspended at all national parks, national historic sites, heritage canals and national marine conservation areas, including Niagara National Historic Sites, over the Victoria Day Long Weekend.

Parks Canada says it will begin a safe, gradual opening of some outdoor locations in select locations on June 1st.



