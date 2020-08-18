Niagara not among GO train service resumptions
Metrolinx announcing yesterday it will increase service in September on GO Transit routes as part of the reopening of Ontario.
However, it doesn't appear the weekday train service from Niagara will return next month.
The route was suspended in March due to a lack of use at the height of the pandemic lockdown.
Right now, Niagara has weekend and stat holiday GO train service but the updated Metrolinx schedules for September do not show the resumption of daily service in Niagara.
Niagara commuters would have to take the GO bus to connecting train services.
Metrolinx says service will change on most of its routes as more schools and workplaces reopen.
-
Mayor Walter SendzikChrissy talks to Mayor Sendzik to get all the details as some of the cities arenas are opening back up.
-
Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Police west of Toronto say they've made an arrest in a 2018 crossbow attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-altering injuries. Man charged in Brampton crash that killed mom, 3 daughters denied bail. Golden State Killer given life in prison for rapes, murders that terrorized a generation.
-
NURSES - Cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19Ontario's registered nurses have asked the province to cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19. Tim talks to Doris Greenspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, she has made the request in a letter to the province's chief medical officer of health.