Niagara not among GO train service resumptions

Metrolinx announcing yesterday it will increase service in September on GO Transit routes as part of the reopening of Ontario.

However, it doesn't appear the weekday train service from Niagara will return next month.

The route was suspended in March due to a lack of use at the height of the pandemic lockdown.

Right now, Niagara has weekend and stat holiday GO train service but the updated Metrolinx schedules for September do not show the resumption of daily service in Niagara.

Niagara commuters would have to take the GO bus to connecting train services.

Metrolinx says service will change on most of its routes as more schools and workplaces reopen.



