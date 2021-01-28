Niagara not included as schools in four more public health units set to resume in-class learning
Niagara has been left off the list again as the Ministry of Education announces more students can return to in-person learning.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says, after consulting with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, schools served by four additional health units will be allowed to open their doors again.
Schools covered by Eastern Ontario Health Unit, Middlesex-London Health Unit, Southwestern Public Health, and Ottawa Public Health will be reopening for in-class learning as of February 1st.
To compare, Ottawa Public Health is reporting 713 active cases of COVID-19 while Niagara Region Public Health reports 1,399 active cases as of the latest update provided yesterday.
Niagara Region Public Health is due to update our local numbers at noon.
Bell Let's Talk DayMatt Holmes Speaks with Madhav Khurana - Volunteer Niagara Public Health regarding Bell Let's Talk Day
Bell Let's Talk DayMatt Holmes Speaks with Mary Walsh - Creator/Star This Hour Has 22 Minutes/Host/Actor/Producer and Bell Let's Talk Day Spokesperson regarding Bell Let's Talk Day
#Bell Let's Talk. Tim talks to Child & Family Therapist, Registered Social Worker with Pathstone