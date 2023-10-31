Niagara not included in list of Ontario's 'rattiest' cities

Niagara is not included on a list of Ontario's Top 25 "Rattiest" Cities.

Pest control company, Orkin Canada, has ranked Toronto as the rattiest city in Canada.

he rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent treatments the company carried out from August 2022 to July 2023.

Hamilton placed 8th on the list, Mississauga ranked 5th, and Ottawa came in 8th place.

Orkin says as cooler weather approaches rodents will go looking for warmth -- they are urging residents to seal cracks in walls and install weather stripping around windows and doors to prevent rodent problems. O 2023