Niagara now under special weather statement after warm sunny afternoon

A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara with lots of rain and high winds on the way.

Environment Canada says periods of rain, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms are expected tonight into Friday.

Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 20 to 40 mm range, with locally up to 50 mm possible in thunderstorms in some areas.

The rain will taper off Friday by noon.

Strong northwest winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h are expected in many areas Friday afternoon.

A Lake Erie flood warning has also been issued due to the storm.