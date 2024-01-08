Niagara now under special weather statement for snow and rain Tuesday

Niagara is now under a special weather statement with some snow and rain on the way for tomorrow.

Environment Canada says Niagara may get 5 cm of snow, before it turns into rain later in the day, with 20 to 30 mm expected.

Winter travel conditions are possible once the snow arrives tomorrow, and it appears the heaviest snow may impact the morning commute.

Rain, which is expected to end later in the evening, could cause ponding in low lying areas.

The entire Niagara Region is included in the special weather statement, along with Hamilton.