iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara now under Winter Weather Travel Advisory

CKTB-NEWS-Snow_Niagara

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Niagara with 5 to 12 cm of snow on the way.

Snow or rain will begin this afternoon, changing to snow later on.

Snow will end early tomorrow morning.

South Niagara is expected to get closer to 12 cm while north Niagara will get closer to 5 cm.

Environment Canada says people should take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. 

12

Latest Audio