Niagara now under Winter Weather Travel Advisory
A Winter Weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Niagara with 5 to 12 cm of snow on the way.
Snow or rain will begin this afternoon, changing to snow later on.
Snow will end early tomorrow morning.
South Niagara is expected to get closer to 12 cm while north Niagara will get closer to 5 cm.
Environment Canada says people should take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.
-
March 11th AM Roundtable - Diana Huson and Mike BalsomTim Denis is joined by Pelham Regional Counsellor Diana Huson and Freelance Reporter/Broadcaster Mike Balsom
-
-