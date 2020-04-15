Niagara Nutrition Partners changes approach to reach families during the pandemic
An organization helping to provide nutritious meals through Niagara school systems has had to change things up due to the ongoing pandemic.
Niagara Nutrition Partners is distributing $250,000 worth of grocery gift cards to families in need in place of the regular in-school programs.
The organization has been working with principals at local schools to determine who the neediest families are.
Last week 700 families received support. Staff advisor Anne Kirkpatrick says a second wave is planned for Friday or Monday, and a third wave will follow that.
Normally, Niagara Nutrition Partners helps support and fund 180 programs across the region, feeding 17,000 children a day.
However, the organization, like many others, is facing a funding pinch as signature events planned for June have been postponed.
Kirkpatrick encourages anyone able to donate to visit their webpage.
