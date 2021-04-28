Niagara observes National Day of Mourning
Flags will be lowered across Niagara today in recognition of the National Day of Mourning.
People are asked to pause today and remember workers who have been killed or injured on the job due to workplace hazards or occupational exposures.
Niagara Falls will be lit up yellow from 10 - 10:15 p.m. in observance of the day.
Unifor will be holding a virtual vigil tonight at 7 p.m. in recognition of some of the member they have lost.
